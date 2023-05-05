Belmont Capital LLC Makes New $155,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

MDT stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.97. 1,311,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

