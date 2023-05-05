Belmont Capital LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1,741.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 16,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 278,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.6 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,994,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,291,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

