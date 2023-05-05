Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $27.59

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.59, but opened at $29.20. Belite Bio shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 485 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BLTE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Belite Bio Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Belite Bio Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 757,560 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Further Reading

