Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $27.59

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.59, but opened at $29.20. Belite Bio shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 485 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on BLTE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Belite Bio Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
