Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.95-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.71-2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion. Belden also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE:BDC traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 389,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.14. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Belden by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Belden by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Belden by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Belden by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

