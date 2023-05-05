Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Belden by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Belden by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading

