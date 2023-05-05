Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BELFB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.63. 3,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.31. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BELFB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

