BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $260.61

A number of analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.24) EPS. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

