Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY23 guidance to $12.10-12.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.10-$12.32 EPS.
Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.7 %
BDX stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.17. 950,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.85 and a 200-day moving average of $244.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.
BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.78.
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
