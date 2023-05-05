Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY23 guidance to $12.10-12.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.10-$12.32 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.7 %

BDX stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.17. 950,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.85 and a 200-day moving average of $244.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,723,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,678,000 after buying an additional 75,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after buying an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after purchasing an additional 237,004 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

