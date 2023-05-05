Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) PT Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

BZH stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $625.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 73.6% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.