Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Gap Down to $59.87

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.87, but opened at $57.09. Beacon Roofing Supply shares last traded at $58.58, with a volume of 51,443 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,794,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,213,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,762,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,190 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

