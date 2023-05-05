BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at Cormark

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cormark from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.50.
BCE Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BCE traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$64.26. The company had a trading volume of 716,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,704. BCE has a 1-year low of C$55.66 and a 1-year high of C$70.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.77. The stock has a market cap of C$58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
