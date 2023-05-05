BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at Cormark

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cormark from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.50.

BCE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BCE traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$64.26. The company had a trading volume of 716,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,704. BCE has a 1-year low of C$55.66 and a 1-year high of C$70.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.77. The stock has a market cap of C$58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71. BCE had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of C$6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.2888889 earnings per share for the current year.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.