Barclays Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $321.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.86.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $284.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.98 and a 200-day moving average of $256.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,420 shares of company stock valued at $86,317,863 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

