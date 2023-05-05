Barclays Raises O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $19.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OI. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.70.

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

