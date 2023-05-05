Barclays Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $110.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 492,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,653. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,829,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

