Bank of America Trims Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Target Price to $9.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.59.

Insider Activity

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 39.54% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $28,801.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $1,458,300.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,645,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $28,801.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,064 shares of company stock worth $1,707,186. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 501.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,070 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

