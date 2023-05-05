Bank of America Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $173.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.68.

AAPL stock opened at $165.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.64.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,629,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

