Bank of America Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,736.08.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $13.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,589.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,582.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,275.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,731.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 130.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

