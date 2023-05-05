Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of BAND opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. Bandwidth has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.96 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $382,001.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

