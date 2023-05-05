Bancreek Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 4.9% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,446.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Copart by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 36,367 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Copart by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 432,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,342,000 after buying an additional 236,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.8 %

CPRT traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $78.88. 168,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,357. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $80.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

