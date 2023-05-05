Bancreek Capital Management LP Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 3.7% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.39.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.78.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

