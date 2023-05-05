Bancreek Capital Management LP Acquires 421 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 4.7% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $460.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,834. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $463.70.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

