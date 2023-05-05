Bancreek Capital Management LP Acquires 421 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 4.7% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Roper Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:ROP traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $460.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,834. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $463.70.
Roper Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.
Insider Activity at Roper Technologies
In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.
