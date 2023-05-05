Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.
TBBK opened at $29.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.46. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $37.58.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,731,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,741 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
