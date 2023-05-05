Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,527,415 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,028,424 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco comprises about 13.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Banco Bradesco worth $240,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,281,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,610,000 after buying an additional 3,270,865 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

