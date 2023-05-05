Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.55. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1,221 shares changing hands.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.0034 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Stories

