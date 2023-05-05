Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.67

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 325840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Bally’s Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.64). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $576.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at $1,952,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 195.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth $658,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 60.4% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 693,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 261,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Further Reading

