Ball (NYSE:BALL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. Ball has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Ball

BALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

