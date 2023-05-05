Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading Down 0.6%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.19). 84,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 314,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.60 ($1.19).
Analyst Ratings Changes
BAKK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.44) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.37) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 111.67 ($1.40).
Bakkavor Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.87. The company has a market capitalization of £556.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68.
Bakkavor Group Increases Dividend
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.
Featured Articles
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.