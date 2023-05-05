Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading Down 0.6%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.19). 84,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 314,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.60 ($1.19).

BAKK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.44) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.37) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 111.67 ($1.40).

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.87. The company has a market capitalization of £556.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 4.16 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.77. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bakkavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 35,000.00%.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

