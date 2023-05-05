B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for National Retail Properties in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for National Retail Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NNN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NNN opened at $44.25 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

