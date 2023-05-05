AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 14,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 17,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $67.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

