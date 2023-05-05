AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. AXIS Capital has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $8.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. 62,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,945. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,169,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,408,000 after acquiring an additional 148,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.