Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Volume Reaches $21.27 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.64 or 0.00026194 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $887.37 million and $21.27 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,193.55 or 1.00079960 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002270 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,136,529 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.65507721 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $29,093,379.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

