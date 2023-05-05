Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Axalta Coating Systems updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.40 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $30.05. 432,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 25,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,608 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

