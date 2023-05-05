Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Avient Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.79. 73,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,328. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

