Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 191,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 229,983 shares.The stock last traded at $21.73 and had previously closed at $24.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVID shares. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.