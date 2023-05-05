Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of AVTR opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Avantor has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $204,188. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,276,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 135.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after buying an additional 5,727,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

