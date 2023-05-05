Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 769,114 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 526% from the previous session’s volume of 122,848 shares.The stock last traded at $50.56 and had previously closed at $50.35.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

