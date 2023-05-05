Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDVGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,984,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 617% from the previous session’s volume of 276,621 shares.The stock last traded at $59.64 and had previously closed at $58.67.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69.

Institutional Trading of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 85,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 151,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

