Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Avanos Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.

Avanos Medical Trading Up 1.4 %

AVNS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 60,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avanos Medical Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

