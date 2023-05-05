Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.
AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,882. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.
