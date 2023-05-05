Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.83. 178,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.95. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

