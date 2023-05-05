Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Raised by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $213.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.91 and its 200-day moving average is $232.95. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

