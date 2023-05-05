Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) traded up 10.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. 575,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,831,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

About Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $22,423,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,796,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,056 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

