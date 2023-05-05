Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Releases Earnings Results

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. Aurora Innovation has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.59.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $22,423,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 25.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,787 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.