Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AUPH stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,339. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $100,986.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,053.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,448 shares of company stock valued at $567,225. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,431,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUPH. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

