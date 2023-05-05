AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.