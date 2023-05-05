Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) and Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vulcan Materials and Atlas Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials 0 3 9 0 2.75 Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus target price of $207.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Atlas Lithium has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.73%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Vulcan Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.1% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials 7.87% 10.09% 4.82% Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -305.61% -148.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Atlas Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials $7.32 billion 3.48 $575.60 million $4.31 44.43 Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 11,410.82 -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Atlas Lithium on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co. engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets. The Asphalt segment relates to the production and selling of asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment refers to the production and selling of ready-mixed concrete in California, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment includes the production of calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries with calcium carbonate material mined at the Brooksville quarry. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

