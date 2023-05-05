ATI (NYSE:ATI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. 1,595,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ATI has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ATI by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Further Reading

