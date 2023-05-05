Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.77

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.77 and traded as high as C$3.27. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 8,331,652 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$282.52 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 42.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.4744526 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$130,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

