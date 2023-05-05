Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.77

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.77 and traded as high as C$3.27. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 8,331,652 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Athabasca Oil Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$130,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
About Athabasca Oil
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
