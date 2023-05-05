ATB Capital Lowers AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$3.75

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 173.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

AKT.A traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,561. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of C$1.03 and a twelve month high of C$2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$52.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.14.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.