ATB Capital Cuts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$65.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 306.50% from the stock’s current price.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$36.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.11.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.72. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$15.71 and a 52-week high of C$31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68.

Insider Activity

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($0.36). AutoCanada had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 2.6996644 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,043,045.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

